Our crew at 1st and 210/Project Spurs Network have teamed up with the Two Shots Podcast Network to produce a joint weekly podcast on the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders.

On episode one, Joe Garcia, Rudy Campos Jr. and I discussed the Commanders vs. Apollos game in detail, including the positives we took away from the game and some key mistakes that cost them in the end.

It’s safe to say we were not fans of swapping quarterbacks, especially at an important part of the game, but we were happy to see San Antonio show up big once again, almost eclipsing 30,000 in attendance.

For more on the game, be sure to read Stephen Anderson’s game recap.

We also previewed next week’s road game against the San Diego Fleet and if there is anything you should watch for after the Commanders defense came up big in the first game against the Fleet.

