Thursday the NBA announced San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge had been selected as a 2019 NBA All-Star. For Aldridge, it was the 7th time in his career being named an All-Star. It’s his 3rd time being selected as a member of the Spurs.

This season, Aldridge is the Spurs’ second leading scorer, where he’s averaging 21.1 points, along with 8.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He’s played in every game this season so far for the Spurs.

If All-Stars were selected in November or December, the Spurs’ All-Star would probably have been DeMar DeRozan. However, with DeRozan’s play slipping in the month of January and with him missing a few games due to left knee soreness, Aldridge has been the Spurs’ anchor from night to night from early December onward.

Aldridge joins Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Paul George, LeBron James, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Russell Westbrook as the All-Stars selected from the Western Conference.

The All-Star game will take place on February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Aldridge selected as 2019 All-Star