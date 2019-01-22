http://smedesign.net/psmedia/spurscast/spurscast526.mp3
In episode 526, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael DeLeon discuss the following topics:

  • The Spurs’ last three games against the Mavericks, Timberwolves, and Clippers.
  • DeMar DeRozan’s struggles in the month of January
  • Marco Belinelli’s scoring surge in the last 6 games

Previewing the Spurs’ next four games against the 76ers, Pelicans, Wizards, and Suns.

Download the MP3.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 526: DeRozan’s Struggling Play in January and Belinelli’s Scoring Surge