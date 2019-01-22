http://smedesign.net/psmedia/spurscast/spurscast526.mp3
In episode 526, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael DeLeon discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ last three games against the Mavericks, Timberwolves, and Clippers.
- DeMar DeRozan’s struggles in the month of January
- Marco Belinelli’s scoring surge in the last 6 games
Previewing the Spurs’ next four games against the 76ers, Pelicans, Wizards, and Suns.
