In episode 525, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Tom Petrini discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ last four games against the Grizzlies, Thunder (twice), and Hornets.
- The team’s recent struggles in their last five games without Rudy Gay
- DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge’s All-Star Chances
- Petrini’s observations of Lonnie Walker IV and Chimezie Metu in Austin
- Previewing the Spurs’ next three games against the Mavericks, Timberwolves, and Clippers.
