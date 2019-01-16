Download

In episode 525, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Tom Petrini discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ last four games against the Grizzlies, Thunder (twice), and Hornets.

The team’s recent struggles in their last five games without Rudy Gay

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge’s All-Star Chances

Petrini’s observations of Lonnie Walker IV and Chimezie Metu in Austin

Previewing the Spurs’ next three games against the Mavericks, Timberwolves, and Clippers.

