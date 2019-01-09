In episode 524, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ last three wins against the Raptors, Grizzlies, and Pistons.
- Derrick White’s play this season and his scoring increase in the last six games.
- Bryn Forbes’ season as a whole.
- The rumor of the Spurs having interest in Kristaps Porzingis this summer.
- Previewing the Spurs’ next four games against the Grizzlies, Thunder (twice), and Tony Parker’s return to San Antonio with the Hornets.
