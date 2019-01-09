Download

In episode 524, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ last three wins against the Raptors, Grizzlies, and Pistons.

Derrick White’s play this season and his scoring increase in the last six games.

Bryn Forbes’ season as a whole.

The rumor of the Spurs having interest in Kristaps Porzingis this summer.

Previewing the Spurs’ next four games against the Grizzlies, Thunder (twice), and Tony Parker’s return to San Antonio with the Hornets.

