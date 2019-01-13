A sluggish second half doomed the San Antonio Spurs as they fell 122-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-16) at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday night.

The loss was just a little over 48 hours following a thrilling double-overtime victory as LaMarcus Aldridge poured in a career-high 56 points to power the Spurs to the win.

Saturday’s game was on the opposite end of the spectrum as both teams struggled in the opening quarter, with the Spurs shooting 18 percent early and the Thunder going for 25 percent shooting. The Spurs would lead 31-23 and trail 56-50 going into the break.

Oklahoma City outscored the Spurs 35-20 in the third quarter as they took advantage of San Antonio’s sluggish play. The Silver and Black had six turnovers and went 1-for-8 from three-point range in the third.

The Spurs had trouble containing Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, and Abiel Nader. Westbrook finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Meanwhile, Schroder and Nader combined for 34 in the win for the Thunder.

San Antonio struggled as it seemed fatigue got the better of them. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 points and DeMar DeRozan added 18 on 37 percent shooting. Marco Belinelli led the Spurs with 24 points off the bench as he went 4-for-6 from three-point range.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 25-19 on the season and will return to the court on Monday night when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets (19-23) to the AT&T Center at 7:30 pm Central Time.

