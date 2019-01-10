The San Antonio Spurs’ poor shooting night would be their undoing as they fell 96-86 to the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for San Antonio, which was their longest of the season. The Spurs have won six of their last eight and are right in the thick of a tight Western Conference race.

Here are three standout players from the game: Marco Belinelli, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Bryn Forbes as well as the good and bad from the game.

Three Standout Players:

Marco Belinelli:

With the Spurs struggling on offense, the Italian came off the bench and provided a much-needed jolt to the offense and made his mark in the second half.

Belinelli finished with 14 points on 45 percent shooting and went 3-for-6 from three-point range. He remained aggressive in shooting the ball and single handly gave the Spurs a lead with five straight points.

LaMarcus Aldridge:

The Spurs struggled from the floor and that included Aldridge, who shot just 33 percent. But he did his best to keep the team in it down the stretch.

Aldridge finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes of work. He saw constant double teams from Memphis all night long and really had no room to operate down low.

Bryn Forbes:

The guard connected on 3-of-8 three-point attempts on the night, scoring 13 points in total. While he continues to show his confidence, he helped the Spurs stay in the game until the fourth quarter, when Memphis pulled away with four minutes to go.

The Good:

The Spurs got a nice game off the bench from Marco Belinelli and showed some fight, unlike the beginning of the season.

The Bad:

DeMar DeRozan had a night to forget as he finished with just nine points on 4-of-15 shooting on the night.

The Spurs as a whole shot the ball terribly, ending the game just 36 percent from the floor.

Credit the Grizzlies’ defense but San Antonio struggled all night long and just couldn’t solve the Memphis schemes.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 24-18 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday when they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-15) to the AT&T Center at 8:30 pm Central Time.

