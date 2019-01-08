The San Antonio Spurs earned their fifth straight win as they defeated the Detroit Pistons 119-107 at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

The win was the fifth straight for San Antonio, who is just two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for third in the packed Western Conference standings.

Here are three standout players from the game as well as what went good and bad:

Three Standout Players:

DeMar DeRozan:

The guard took over down the stretch in the second half, giving the Spurs a lead they would not give up.

DeRozan finished with a team-high 26 points on 57 percent shooting from the field. He added nine assists and seven rebounds to his stat line. At one point, he scored five straight baskets and when he was doubled, fed the ball down to Aldridge in the post.

LaMarcus Aldridge:

The Spurs’ big man shot 75 percent as he finished with 25 points on the night. He went 9-of-12 from the field as Detroit’s frontline of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin proved no match for him.

He hit shots from the outside and banged down low as he remained aggressive from the start and was the other main piece of scoring as he and DeRozan combined for 51 of San Antonio’s 119 points.

Derrick White:

The second-year guard continues to show his improvement and that was displayed on Monday.

Derrick White finished with 17 points and five rebounds. He continues to prove that hard work pays off as his confidence and growth on both ends of the floor have really helped his game flourish.

The Good:

The Spurs got their fifth straight win, making it the longest of the season thus far.

Derrick White continues to show improvement.

Jakob Poeltl got the start and filled in nicely for the injured Rudy Gay. He finished with seven points and six rebounds in 27 minutes.

The Bad:

The Spurs got off to another slow start, trailing by as many as 12 in the first quarter.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 24-17 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday when they travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (18-22) at 7 pm Central Time inside the FedEx Forum.

