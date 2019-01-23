Spurs vs. 76ers Gameday Preview

Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs will be on the road in Philadelphia for a game against the 76ers. I previewed the game over on Lineups.com.

Philadelphia won their last game and they are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’ve also done well on their home court with a 20-5 record, giving the Spurs a tall task tomorrow. They are currently fourth in the East,

This will be the conclusion of the regular season series between Philadelphia and San Antonio. In their last game on December 17, the Spurs came away with a huge 123-96 victory at home.

Analyzing DeRozan’s slump

Earlier today, Tom Petrini wrote the first of a two-part piece on DeMar DeRozan’s slump with a film breakdown, also on Lineups.

He started the season as the team’s most valuable player as LaMarcus Aldridge struggled, but the roles have switched this month. DeRozan is averaging just 15 points per game in January on 39% shooting.

Paul Garcia also had some interesting analysis on DeRozan’s struggles, which we also talked about on yesterday’s new episode of the Spurscast.

Walker travels with team to Philadelphia

Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News talks about the Spurs asking Lonnie Walker IV to join them on the trip to Philadelphia, who should be a bit of a homecoming for the Reading, PA native.

“I am kind of expecting a little crowd, I guess you would say,” the rookie said.

It’s the first road trip of the season for the 18th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. He said he learned Sunday he would be on it.

“They wanted me to come home and see some friends and family, and I thank them for that,” Walker said of the Spurs.

Walker has only played in one game for the Spurs this season, and while he may not touch the floor tonight, if he does, don’t be surprised to hear from some converted Spurs fans in the crowd.

