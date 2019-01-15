SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs welcomed back Tony Parker to the AT&T Center on Monday night and it was weird, to say the least. After the video tributes, Parker showed the Spurs what they were missing out on.

Parker scored eight points and four assists as he helped the Hornets defeat the Spurs 108-93 and handed his former team their second straight loss.

“We were soft in the first half,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “They moved well, they executed well and they deserved to win the basketball game. We have got to find more ways to score. We are a little bit challenged that way right now. We have got to talk about that. But that was basically the game.”

Here is what went good and bad for the Spurs, as well as three standout players: LaMarcus Aldridge, Derrick White, and Patty Mills.

The Good:

The Spurs welcomed back a legend, Tony Parker. A very classy move with the tribute video and the fans warm reaction.

Aldridge continues to pour it in as DeRozan continues to be in a shooting slump.

Derrick White is improving every game and sharpening his skill set.

The Bad:

San Antonio had trouble containing Kemba Walker, who burned the Spurs for 33 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Charlotte went on a 25-7 run and held the Spurs scoreless for just over five minutes in the second quarter.

The Hornets clearly scouted the Spurs well as they upped their defense and read the passing lanes well.

Three Standout Players:

LaMarcus Aldridge:

The Spurs went to their workhorse early and often in the game as he fought off double teams and aggressive defense from Charlotte.

Aldridge finished with 28 points on 64 percent shooting and 10 rebounds. He scored six straight points in the third quarter to bring San Antonio within four points of the Hornets after they had gone up nine.

Derrick White

The second-year guard continued to show his growth and skill set on Monday night as he delivered another solid performance.

White finished with 18 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Much like Parker, White weaved his way through the paint and hit from the outside.

Patty Mills:

After a few games of struggling, the Aussie guard and fan favorite had a solid game off the bench.

Mills finished with 14 points to lead the second unit in the absence of Marco Belinelli. The Spurs

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 25-20 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday when they face the Dallas Mavericks (20-23) at 7:30 pm Central Time from the AT&T Center.

