Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard #2 with ball during the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 113-101) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The floor projection for Reggie Jackson is 21.00 with a ceiling of 32.00. Rotogrinders has the projection at a whopping 30.12 while Draftkings Playbook has him at 23.50. His average DraftKings points over the past ten games have been 23.02, and that is with usage of just 31.3 minutes per game.

Jackson’s DraftKings pricetag is $4,700 and he is going up against Dallas, who is 24th defensively vs. Point Guards. It would not be surprising at all to see him come out as the top fantasy play per dollar spent across all DFS lineups because his price tag is on the lower end of his usual average. Start him and do it with confidence!

Kawhi Leonard’s point total over/under for today is 25.5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Leonard has a PPG of 27.9. In four of the past five games, he has scored over 32 points. The last game where he didn’t hit the mark of over 25.5 was against the Brooklyn Nets on January 11th, but that was a blowout win where he didn’t accrue his normal amount of minutes and he still managed to get 20 points on 50% shooting. Take the over in this Eastern Conference Showdown.

When: Thursday, January 31, 2019 (Eastern Standard Time)

• Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons – 7:00 PM

The eye-opening center matchup between the Mavs’ DeAndre Jordan and the Pistons’ Andre Drummond is the storyline here. The two massive men are two of the last true down-in-the-trenches, backs-to-the-rim centers still roaming the NBA hardwood. Both averaging over 14 rebounds per game this is the Key Matchup in this contest.

• Indiana Pacers @ Orlando Magic – 7:00 PM

Ben Okazawa of LWOS reported, “the season-ending knee injury and the gravity of the injury were made clear by Victor Oladipo’s instant scream in reaction to pulling back his right knee-pad and seeing his injured kneecap.” Okazawa then explained how the league, Eastern Conference and the Indiana Pacers team will be effected.

• Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors – 8:00 PM

These two teams have become rivals after meeting in the playoffs last season. This game may be an Eastern Conference Finals preview as they are the top 2 teams currently in the East. After the last game, The Greek Freak soaked his feet in a large ice bucket and stared at his iPhone for upwards of 20 minutes which is his routine after losses. It was Milwaukee’s first loss to an Eastern Conference team all year.

• Brooklyn Nets @ San Antonio Spurs – 8:30 PM

Spencer Dinwiddie had surgery Monday to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb. Dinwiddie was having a career year for the surging Nets but now is expected to miss three to six weeks.

• Philadelphia 76ers @ Golden State Warriors – 10:30 PM

This will be the first of two regular-season matchups between the two teams. The Warriors swept the series last year but that was without the addition of DeMarcus Cousins. The Boogie-Death-Lineup has resulted in an undefeated record since he has come back from injury.

• Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers – 10:30 PM

The Battle for Los Angeles has been renewed but in this matchup, the Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James. He has not played in a game since his groin injury on Christmas Day against the Warriors. The Lakers have fallen out of the playoff picture since then and are looking to climb back in. The Clippers are currently the 8th seed and this could be a statement game.

