In episode 515, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ last three games against the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns.
- Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills holding down the point guard fort through seven games
- DeMar DeRozan’s closing ability
- Previewing the Spurs’ next three games against the Pelicans, Magic, and Heat.
