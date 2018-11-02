Download

In episode 515, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the following topics:

  • The Spurs’ last three games against the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns.
  • Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills holding down the point guard fort through seven games
  • DeMar DeRozan’s closing ability
  • Previewing the Spurs’ next three games against the Pelicans, Magic, and Heat.

