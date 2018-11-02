Download

In episode 515, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ last three games against the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns.

Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills holding down the point guard fort through seven games

DeMar DeRozan’s closing ability

Previewing the Spurs’ next three games against the Pelicans, Magic, and Heat.

If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show. Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpurscast.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 515: Holding Down the Point Guard Fort and DeRozan’s Closing Ability