The San Antonio Spurs had four players in double figures as they handed the Phoenix Suns (1-6) a 120-90 Halloween Night beatdown at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday night.

The win is the third straight for San Antonio but it is the first ‘easy’ night they’ve had on the young season. The Spurs lead by as many as 32 points and trailed just once in the first quarter but they would go on a 15-2 run and never look back.

Here is what went good and bad for the Spurs, as well as three standout players: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, and Marco Belinelli.

The Good:

It took seven games but the Spurs finally got some time to rest thanks to a huge blowout.

Aldridge and DeRozan continue to work well together and develop solid chemistry.

San Antonio defeated a team they’re supposed to beat, something they had trouble doing last season.

San Antonio held Phoenix to under 100 points, making it the first time they held an opponent below the century mark this season.

The Bad:

There wasn’t much bad to find in a blowout 30-point win.

Three Standout Players:

LaMarcus Aldridge:

Aldridge finished with 24 points on the night, so if you took the kids out Trick-Or-Treating, you did not miss much.

He scored 16 of his 24 points in the third quarter and could be seen laughing it up with DeRozan on the Spurs bench in the fourth quarter, getting some much-deserved rest after a night at the office.

Coach Pop will be happy that Aldridge gets a quarter off as he will have a big test waiting on Saturday as Anthony Davis comes to town for the first time this season.

DeMar DeRozan:

The Spurs got their much-needed rest thanks to the play of DeMar DeRozan, who continues to light up the score sheet.

DeRozan finished with 25 points, scoring 20 of those in the first half. He scored several of his points by finishing at the rim with dunks and lay-ins. There’s no question of the 1-2 punch Aldridge and DeRozan share as they combined for 49 of San Antonio’s 120 points.

Marco Belinelli:

San Antonio also got a big scoring lift from their bench on Halloween, namely from Marco Belinelli.

The Italian showed fans exactly why Pop and the Spurs brought him back this season as he added 14 points off the bench to lead the second unit.

It will take time but once this Spurs team can start clicking on both ends of the floor, they could be a very dangerous team for opponents as the season goes on.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 5-2 on the season and will return to the court on Saturday night when they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) to the AT&T Center at 7:30 pm Central Time.

