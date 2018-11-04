SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs were in sync on both ends of the court as they earned a 109-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) at the AT&T Center on Saturday night.

The win was the fourth straight for San Antonio, who held an opponent under 100 points for the second consecutive night after doing so in Phoenix on Halloween Night.

“We competed,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said. “We’re still trying to figure each other out and guys are trying to figure out the system. But their competitiveness was really good.”

Here is what went good and bad for the Spurs, as well as three standout players: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, and Dante Cunningham.

The Good:

The Spurs became the first team to hold New Orleans under 100 points this season and held an opponent under the century mark for the second straight game.

Marco Belinelli and Patty Mills combined for 29 points off the bench, providing a big boost for the second unit.

Defensively, Pelicans big man Anthony Davis was limited to just 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Dante Cunningham is proving to be a solid pick up for San Antonio over the offseason in more ways than one.

The Bad:

San Antonio went 8-for-23 from three-point range, shooting just 35 percent for the night.

Rudy Gay had an off night, scoring just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Three Standout Players:

Project Spurs illustration

LaMarcus Aldridge:

In the battle of the big men, LaMarcus Aldridge came out on top. He used both his offense and defense to make his mark on the night.

Aldridge finished with 22 points on 11-for-21 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds. On defense, he helped out on defense with Davis, limiting his touches and really making life difficult for the All-Star.

Photo: USA Today

DeMar DeRozan:

The guard continues to show his comfort within the Spurs’ system, leading the team in scoring and making big plays in the process.

DeRozan finished with 26 points on 11-for-24 shooting and had four key assists in the game. The “beautiful game” has seen a return in the past few games and there is no question that DeRozan is a key part of getting the ball moving.

“We’re all getting better and comfortable every single day,” DeRozan said. “Everybody understands where to be and the ball has to move and get open shots. Backdoors, easy lay-ins, it’s all coming along for everyone.”

Project Spurs illustration

Dante Cunningham:

When Dante Cunningham came to San Antonio, he did not expect to be a starter. But Saturday’s game proved why Pop gave him the starting job in the first place.

He’s earned it.

Cunningham finished with a season-high 15 points, including shooting 3-of-5 from three-point range. On defense, he set the tone and guarded well and got his hands in the passing lanes.

“That’s where I got moved into the lineup,” he said of his defense. “If that’s what he [Pop] wants out of me, that’s my thing. If he wants to set the tone, I’ll set the tone. And I’ll bring it every night.”

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 6-2 on the season and will return to the court Sunday night when they welcome the Orlando Magic (2-6) to the AT&T Center at 6 pm Central Time.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs hold off Pelicans to win fourth straight: Three Standout Players