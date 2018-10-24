Project Spurs illustration

AT&T CENTER – It’s been almost two weeks since Spurs guard Derrick White was diagnosed with a left plantar fascia tear that could potentially sideline him for six to eight weeks.

After that initial timeline, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express News reported that White might only have to miss two to four weeks, according to Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

On Wednesday before the Spurs faced the Indiana Pacers, Popovich was asked about how White is recovering. Popovich provided some details but he still didn’t have a definitive timeline for White’s return.

“He’s progressing as they hoped,” said Popovich. “I don’t know how much longer it’s going to take, but he’s on the court now kind of walking around, trotting around, putting some weight on his foot. No setbacks, so he’s on the right track.”

With White, Dejounte Murray, and Lonnie Walker IV all out for the Spurs, San Antonio has given the bulk of the minutes at the guard positions to Bryn Forbes (31.3 minutes), DeMar DeRozan (39.3 minutes), Patty Mills (27.7 minutes), and Marco Belinelli (20.7 minutes).

While the team has performed better with DeRozan (+5.0 Net Rating) and Belinelli (+6.7 Net Rating) on the floor, they’ve statistically been worse with Forbes (-2.4 Net Rating) and Mills (-6.7 Net Rating) on the floor.

For now, DeRozan, Forbes, Mills, and Belinelli will have to continue to hold down the fort until White eventually returns.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: White progressing but still out says Popovich