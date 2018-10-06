Project Spurs illustration/Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs announced guard Lonnie Walker IV has a right medial meniscus tear, after an MRI examination was conducted Saturday morning.

Walker IV made his preseason debut Friday evening against the Detroit Pistons and he had logged around five minutes of play by scoring four points. On a possession at the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter, Walker used a crossover move to gain separation from his defender and he drilled the long two for six points.

However, as soon as he landed, he quickly signaled for Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich to get him out of the game. When play stopped, Walker IV went to the locker room limping on his own power with an additional staff member. He never returned from the locker room and after the game Popovich did not provide an update on his status.

Walker IV will undergo surgery on Monday in San Antonio by Dr. David Schmidt. While the Spurs did not put a timeline for his return, Adrian Wojranowski is reporting Walker IV could return in six to eight weeks.