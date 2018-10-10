Update: The Spurs announced this afternoon that they have waived forward Josh Huestis in a move that likely secures his G-League rights.

After the San Antonio Spurs waived Jaron Blossomgame Monday, the team made an addition to the roster Tuesday by signing 6’7″ forward Josh Huestis.

According to Michael Scotto of the Athletic, Huestis’ contract will include an exhibit 10 clause, meaning, if he were waived before the start of the regular season, his contract could be converted into a two-way contract. The Spurs currently have one two-way contract slot available.

Huestis was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014 with the 29th pick. He’s spent the last three seasons in Oklahoma City. Last season, he averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.2 minutes.

The Spurs’ roster for preseason is up to 19 players with the addition of Huestis. The Spurs will have to trim their roster down to 15 players and two two-way contracts before the start of the regular season.