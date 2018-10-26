In episode 514, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the following topics:

Download

The Spurs’ last three games against the Blazers, Lakers, and Pacers.

The state of the Spurs’ defense four games into the season

Discussing what the Spurs can look to do with the current team defensively or whether they need to seek outside help via trade.

Previewing the Spurs’ next three games against the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns.

If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show. Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpurscast.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 514: The defense four games into the season