In episode 514, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ last three games against the Blazers, Lakers, and Pacers.
- The state of the Spurs’ defense four games into the season
- Discussing what the Spurs can look to do with the current team defensively or whether they need to seek outside help via trade.
- Previewing the Spurs’ next three games against the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns.
If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show. Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpurscast.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 514: The defense four games into the season