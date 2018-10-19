Download

In episode 513, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ offense and defense in their opening night win against the Timberwolves.

Whether the Spurs should add additional help at the point guard position.

