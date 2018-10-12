Update: This episode was recorded before the news published this morning that Derrick White will miss six-to-eight weeks with an injury.
In episode 512, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael DeLeon discuss the following topics:
- Dejounte Murray’s season-ending injury and whether Derrick White is ready to start
- Roster updates regarding Jaron Blossomgame and Josh Huestis being waived
- Preseason questions about the Spurs’ defense, shot creation off the bench, and number of threes
If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show. Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpurscast.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 512: Evaluating Spurs lineup after Murray Injury