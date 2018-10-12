Update: This episode was recorded before the news published this morning that Derrick White will miss six-to-eight weeks with an injury.

In episode 512, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael DeLeon discuss the following topics:

Dejounte Murray’s season-ending injury and whether Derrick White is ready to start

Roster updates regarding Jaron Blossomgame and Josh Huestis being waived

Preseason questions about the Spurs’ defense, shot creation off the bench, and number of threes

