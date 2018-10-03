In episode 511, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and former Project Spurs writer John Diaz discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ preseason win against the Miami Heat.
- Western Conference Over/Unders
- Predictions for the eight playoff teams out West.
