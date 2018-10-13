Saturday the San Antonio Spurs announced the team has waived guard Nick Johnson and big man Okaro White.

The move was not too surprising since both players were on training camp contracts and they didn’t see too much playing time. Johnson averaged 1.5 points and one assist in 7.4 minutes per game, while White averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in six minutes per game.

The Spurs’ roster for the regular season which begins next week now stands at 16 players. The Spurs have 14 players with guaranteed contracts, Quincy Pondexter has a partially guaranteed contract, and Drew Eubanks is signed to a two-way contract.

The Spurs can still add a player with their second two-way contract so long as that player does not have three or more years of NBA experience. If Dejounte Murray is ruled out for the season, the Spurs will be able to apply for the Disabled Player Exception and sign a free agent for $750,000.

If the team wanted to add a veteran guard for the veteran minimum since Murray, Derrick White, and Lonnie Walker IV are all hurt, then they’d have to waive Pondexter to offer the full veteran minimum.