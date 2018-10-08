Project Spurs illustration

Monday, the San Antonio Spurs announced the team has waived forward Jaron Blossomgame.

Blossomgame played in three preseason games averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. He also participated on the Spurs’ Summer League teams.

Blossomgame was drafted in 2017 by the Spurs in the second round and he played in the G-League last season with the Austin Spurs.

Since Blossomgame was signed during training camp, there’s a chance he could still end up in Austin this season playing in the G-League. However, since the Spurs did waive him, they will lose his NBA rights, which means he can now sign with any NBA team once he clears waivers.

With Blossomgame waived, the Spurs’ training camp roster is down to 18 players. Before the regular season begins, the Spurs will have to make decisions regarding training camp invites Okaro White and Nick Johnson.