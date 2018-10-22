Note: This was recorded prior to the NBA handing down suspensions for Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram. We did mention potential replacements.

In preparation for tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, Jonathan Mathis, editor, and founder of SoCal Sports Chronicle, a fellow Project Spurs Network site, joined me to help preview the game.

We talked about the likely looming suspensions for Lakers players, which are now official, and I asked Jonathan about his thoughts on the Lakers through the first two games, losses to the Portland Trailblazers and Houston Rockets.

We talked about how this could be a transition year for both Spurs and Lakers, as both teams have had major roster overhauls, and we discussed the matchups for tonight before giving our predictions.

