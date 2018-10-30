The San Antonio Spurs announced today that they will retire Manu Ginobili’s number 20 jersey on March 28 after the Spurs’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place after the game on the floor of the AT&T Center and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest and streamed on the Fox Sports Go app.

Ginobili was originally drafted in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft but joined the Spurs in 2002, originally wearing number six at his introductory press conference.

Ginobili will be the ninth player to have his jersey retired, joining Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson, David Robinson, George Gervin, Johnny Moore, and James Silas.

