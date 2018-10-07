Project Spurs illustration/Getty Images

AT&T CENTER – During the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, Dejounte Murray suffered a right knee injury on his way to the basket during a play.

Murray initially fell to the ground in pain as he rolled around the floor. The Spurs brought a wheel chair out for him since he couldn’t put weight on both of his legs, but, Murray didn’t want to use the wheel chair, and instead, he tried to walk off the injury. The Spurs’ medical staff got him to walk back to the locker room on his own without the wheel chair.

When the third quarter started, the Spurs officially announced Murray has a right knee injury and he will not return to the game.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Murray will undergo an MRI on Monday to get further details on the injury.

Murray’s injury comes just a day after the Spurs announced Lonnie Walker IV would also be missing some time due to a leg injury he suffered in the Spurs’ last preseason game Friday against the Detroit Pistons.