SHARE

Facebook

Twitter

Project Spurs is a partner with BreakingT, who designs some of the best looking licensed sports tees. They have a few San Antonio Spurs designs and wanted to add another to the collection and asked us about our thoughts on a shirt regarding DeMar DeRozan’s fast start with the Spurs.

As has been noted in our recent piece about DeRozan becoming the new “Captain Late” for the Spurs, Breaking T came up with DeRozing Time with a nod to the Semisonic song, “Closing Time.”

They used the Spurs fiesta color scheme, which DeRozan himself has been using on his sneakers on game nights.

Purchasing a shirt through our link gives Project Spurs a percentage of the overall sale, so if you’d like to support our staff, order your shirt here.

Michael is the founder and editor of ProjectSpurs.com. He has a long history in journalism, sports and online media. Michael has been interviewed by the BBC, SportTalk, the Sports Reporters Radio Show, MemphisSportLive, OKC Sports Wrap and ESPN radio among others.

View the original article on Project Spurs: New BreakingT/Project Spurs shirt: DeRozing Time