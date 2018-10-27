Houston-area artist and friend to Project Spurs, illustrator Gabriela Pinales, just released her newest San Antonio Spurs-inspired art print yesterday.

Pinales tweeted that this print is in honor of Spurs legend Tim Duncan as a way of celebrating his career.

The print is available to purchase in a variety of sizes from the Pinales Illustrated Etsy shop.

While you’re there, make sure to check out her other Spurs art prints, including the Manu Ginobili block on James Harden and a piece she calls Spurs Royalty, featuring the big three of Duncan, Ginobili, and Tony Parker along with David Robinson and George Gervin.