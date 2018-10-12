Project Spurs illustration/Spurs

According to San Antonio Express-News beat writer Jeff McDonald, the Spurs’ thinning guard rotation is getting even thinner, with Derrick White being sidelined with a heel injury.

Morw bad news for the Spurs Derrick White is going to miss 6 to 8 weeks with a heel injury, Gregg Popovich says. Story to come. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) October 12, 2018

To recap, the Spurs have lost rookie Lonnie Walker IV to a meniscus injury for six to eight weeks, Dejounte Murray likely for the remainder of the season, and his replacement at starting point guard will now be out six to eight weeks.

It’s been a rough start for Spurs guards to say the least. The Spurs reportedly had no intention to sign a free agent point guard after the Murray injury, but this may force their hand as the only point guards remaining on the roster are Patty Mills and Nick Johnson, and Johnson has never been a lock to make the opening day roster.