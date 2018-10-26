If you missed part one of the video, you can watch it right here for Bryan Oringher’s analysis.
We continue with the second part of the video, where Bryan goes through the second part of Monday night’s Spurs vs. Lakers overtime game in detail. You can watch the full video to see the play calls at the bottom of each play. Bryan also narrates the video with some extra details and intricacies.
Bryan spent the past 7 years working in the NBA. He was the Washington Wizards' Head Video Coordinator from 2013-17 and did advance scouting for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors last season.
@BryanOringher.
