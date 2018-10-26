Bryan Oringher spent the past 7 years working in the NBA. He was the Washington Wizards’ Head Video Coordinator from 2013-17 and did advance scouting for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors last season. He can be followed on Twitter @ BryanOringher.

Here he goes through the first part of Monday night Spurs vs. Lakers overtime game in detail. You can watch the full video to see the play calls at the bottom of each play. Bryan also narrates the whole video with some extra details and intricacies.

Look for part two tomorrow morning, and be sure to follow Bryan for more play breakdowns from around the league.

