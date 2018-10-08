Project Spurs illustration/Getty Images

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s preseason loss to the Houston Rockets, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason game when Murray was driving to the basket, his knee gave away from under him as he went to the ground in pain. The team brought out a wheelchair for the point guard but he waved it off, walking to the locker room under his own power.

An MRI on Monday revealed the news that the Spurs and their fans had feared: Murray suffered a torn ACL. While no timetable has been given for his return, Head Coach Gregg Popovich told the media at practice that he expects Murray to be out for the season.

Timetable on Murray, Pop? “I assume he’s out for the season.” — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) October 8, 2018

The injury news is a big blow to the Spurs, who considered Murray a big part of the team’s rebuilding process. In the offseason, Murray worked hard in the gym and two games into the preseason really showed he could replace Tony Parker, who signed with Charlotte in the offseason.

Pop also said at practice that he has not decided if Patty Mills or second-year point guard Derrick White will be the starter in place of Murray.