It seems lately like the San Antonio Spurs have been signing a pair of new players to training camp contracts every few days, signing Jaron Blossomgame, Amida Brimah, Julian Washburn and Olivier Hanlan.

If you’ve kept track, that would put them well over 20 players for training camp with Drew Eubanks’ signing a two-way contract earlier, but the Spurs may already be filling out the Austin Spurs roster.

According to reports, the Spurs signed forward Okaro White, who previously played with the Miami Heat. They have also waived Brimah and Washburn, who played in Austin last year and had signed Exhibit 10 contracts.

After all the signing and waivings, the Spurs’ roster now stands at 19, which would make room for former Thunder forward Josh Huestis, who will reportedly be joining the team when training camp begins.

White is a 6-8 power forward who played in six games with the Heat last season. The Florida State alum started in four of those games and averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game.