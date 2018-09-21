Project Spurs illustration/Spurs

After the San Antonio Spurs recently signed Amida Brimah and Julian Washburn to training camp deals, the team will also reportedly add two more players to the training camp roster.

Those two players are Jaron Blossomgame and Olivier Hanlan. Michael Scotto of the Athletic reported Thursday the Spurs plan on signing Hanlan, and Jeff Garcia of News4SanAntonio.com reported Thursday Blossomgame will sign a training camp deal. On Blossomgame’s Instagram account, he displayed a video where he shows his number 15 Spurs jersey.

Hanlan was drafted in the second round back in 2015 by the Utah Jazz. The Spurs acquired his draft rights in the trade that sent Boris Diaw to Utah.

Hanlan, 6’4″ spent some time overseas and last season he played with the Austin Spurs, where he averaged 14.7 points and 2.6 assists in 30 G-League games.

Blossomgame was drafted last year in the 2017 NBA draft in the second round, and he spent the season in the G-League also playing with the Austin Spurs. The 6’7″ Blossomgame averaged 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds in 50 G-League games.

According to Garcia, Blossomgame will be trying to compete for the Spurs’ 15th roster spot or the other vacant two-way position.

Once both players officially sign their deals along with Drew Eubanks, the Spurs’ training camp roster will reach its limit of 20 players.

Something to watch though is that there was an earlier report that the Spurs would also sign Josh Huestis to a training camp deal. For that to happen now, a player would need to be waived.

