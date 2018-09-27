Project Spurs illustration/Getty Images

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes, the Spurs have elected to pick up the fourth-year option on Dejounte Murray’s contract.

Murray is in the third year of his rookie contract, and according to Basketball Insiders, the team option on his fourth year is worth roughly $2.3 million.

With Murray becoming the starting point guard last season and with his development since his rookie season, this was likely not much of a decision for the Spurs as the $2.3 million figure is likely way below market value if they had elected to decline.

Last season, Murray averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while also being named to the All-Defensive second team.