The San Antonio Spurs start training camp this week, and it all begins with media day today. Just prior to the start of media day, the Spurs released their training camp roster.

The roster is at 19 players. Along with returning players and new players who were signed over the offseason, the roster also includes several players who were signed more recently, including Drew Eubanks, second-round draft pick Chimezie Metu, Jaron Blossomgame and Okaro White.

One new player on the training camp roster is Nick Johnson, the Arizona product who played for the Austin Spurs last season and was the G League Finals MVP.

Johnson is a 6-3 guard who also recently played for the USA World Cup qualifying team. He averaged 11.7 points, four rebounds and 3.8 assists per game with Austin last season, but he improved his averages in the G League Finals to 17 points, five rebounds and just under three assists per game as Austin swept Raptors 905.

Another Austin Spurs guard who was recently signed, Olivier Hanlan, was apparently waived prior to training camp, as was the case with Amida Brimah and Julian Washburn.

That leaves the Spurs with one open training camp roster spot. Josh Huestis had been mentioned as a player that would be signing an exhibit 10 contract. Although he is not on the roster, they have the space to add him in the next few days.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: G League Finals MVP Nick Johnson added to training camp roster