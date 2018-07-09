Project Spurs illustration/Getty Images

Now that Kyle Anderson will be signing with the Memphis Grizzlies and Tony Parker will be joining the Charlotte Hornets, the San Antonio Spurs will have 11 players on their roster with guaranteed contracts. With Brandon Paul’s $1.3 million non-guaranteed contract included, the Spurs would have a roster with 12 players and only three spots available.

In this salary cap video update, I go through where the Spurs’ roster stands and how much money they have available to offer outside free agents, or the decisions their other free agents can make going forward.



[embedded content]



All salary information via BasketballInsiders.com and any unsigned deals are my estimates.

