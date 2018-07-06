Project Spurs illustration/NBAE

Friday afternoon Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum tweeted the following:

Number 9, I see you soon in Buzz City my big bro… 🇫🇷x🇫🇷 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) July 6, 2018

A few minutes later, multiple media outlets confirmed Parker will be signing a two year deal with Charlotte for $10 million.

The Hornets will be using part of their $8.6 million mid-level exception to sign Parker. The Spurs had Parker’s bird rights but it’s unknown if they were willing to match the type of deal Charlotte had on the table.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs did want Parker back, but Parker liked the idea of Charlotte because there was more of a secure backup point guard role behind Kemba Walker.

With Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, and Derrick White already on the Spurs’ roster, Parker would have likely just had a mentorship role next season in San Antonio.

Parker will have familiarity in Charlotte with fellow countryman Batum and former Spurs assistant coach James Borrego, who is now the Head Coach in Charlotte.

At 36, Parker has played in 17 professional seasons and has been on the record saying he wants to play 20 seasons in the NBA.

Parker made six All-Star teams as a Spur, won four championships, and was the NBA Finals MVP in 2007.

