Project Spurs illustration

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker is currently an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can sign with any team who has interest in him.

July 2 – Nuggets, Hornets Interested in Parker

Through the first the day of free agency, there weren’t any rumors about where Parker might play, but, according to BasketUSA.com (via L’Equipe) Parker has 5-6 teams with interest in him, specifically the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets.

At this point in his career, Parker would fit as a backup point guard on an NBA roster. While he would like to return to San Antonio, the Spurs already have a number of guards who can run the point and play the two in Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, and Derrick White.

The two teams mentioned – Charlotte and Denver – are both in need for a backup point guard on their rosters. Parker is also familiar with new Hornets coach James Borrego since Borrego was most recently an assistant coach with the Spurs.

However, according to the report, Parker is seeking a two-year deal in the $6-7 million range per year. The most the Nuggets can offer is $5.3 million in year one with their Tax Mid-Level Exception, while the Hornets have access to both their Non-Tax Mid-Level Exception ($8.6 million) and Bi-Annual Exception ($3.3 million).

The Spurs can pay Parker that $6-7 million range he’s seeking by using his bird rights, but, considering he could potentially be the third or fourth guard in the rotation, would they want to pay him that much despite how long he’s been with the franchise?

H/T HoopsHype.com

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Tony Parker Free Agency Rumors