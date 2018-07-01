In the opening hours of free agency, the San Antonio Spurs added two players to their roster. They reached verbal agreements with Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli.

Once Gay and Belinelli sign their contracts after July 6, the Spurs will have 11 players with guaranteed deals. Including Brandon Paul, who is on a non-guaranteed contract until August 1, the Spurs have 12 of the allowable 15 players on a roster.

Here’s a look at where the Spurs’ roster stands.

Points Combos Wings Forwards Bigs Dejounte Murray Patty Mills Kawhi Leonard Rudy Gay LaMarcus Aldridge Danny Green Pau Gasol Manu Ginobili Marco Belinelli Derrick White Lonnie Walker IV Brandon Paul

Positions via CleaningTheGlass.com except Walker IV

The Latest on Leonard

Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on ESPN and reported that talks have been slow the last few days between the Los Angeles Lakers and Spurs regarding Leonard trade discussions. With Paul George choosing to stay in Oklahoma City, it remains to be seen if the Lakers will get more aggressive in their trade discussions to see if the Spurs will trade Leonard there.

Wojnarowski also said the Spurs’ benchmark for players and future assets they’d want in a potential Leonard trade is quite high right now. Wojnarowski mentioned that San Antonio would still like to repair the relationship with Leonard and keep him as a Spur for the long term.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported the Clippers haven’t ‘abandoned pursuit’ of trading for Leonard and he remains a ‘high offseason priority’ for the Clips.

As far as players and future assets the Clippers have, there’s Tobias Harris and possibly one of the Clippers’ 2018 first round picks – Shai Gilgeous Alexander or Jerome Robinson. The Clippers don’t have full control of their 2019 and 2020 first round picks, but they do have their own first round picks from 2021-2025.

As suggested by Lucas Hann of ClipsNation.com, the Clippers could also put trade packages together where they might take one of the Spurs’ heftier contracts of Mills or Gasol in a deal for Leonard.

With George re-signing with Oklahoma City, a few media members pondered the idea that the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers might risk more assets in a potential trade for Leonard, because even though Leonard will only reportedly sign in Los Angeles next summer, perhaps the Sixers or Celtics could change his mind within a year like the Thunder did with George.

One different factor from George last summer and Leonard this summer is Leonard is coming off a season where he only played in nine games due to a quad injury then never fully healed throughout the season and playoffs.

Interest in Trevor Booker

According to Alex Kennedy, the Timberwolves, Rockets, Knicks, and Spurs have all shown interest in unrestricted free agent Trevor Booker.

Booker, 30, played for three different NBA teams last season and finished the season with the Pacers. In 68 total games last season, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. Depending on who else the Spurs are targeting for the frontcourt, Booker might be able to find a role as backup big off the Spurs’ bench.

It’s unknown what type of deal Booker is seeking, but one would guess it’s in the veteran minimum ($2.1 million) to bi-annual exception range ($3.3 million).

The Other Spurs Free Agents

In the opening hours, there weren’t any reports regarding the Spurs’ other free agents – Tony Parker, Kyle Anderson, Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes, and Darrun Hilliard.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: The Early Hours of Spurs Free Agency