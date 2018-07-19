In episode 506, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer John Diaz discuss the following topics:

– Breaking down the trade between the Spurs and Raptors where Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green were traded to Toronto in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a future first-round pick

– The arrival of Dante Cunningham

– Early projections for this Spurs team with the addition of DeRozan, Poeltl, Marco Belinelli, Cunningham, and Lonnie Walker IV

