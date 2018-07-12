In episode 505, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined in studio by Collin Reid, where they discuss the following topics:

– The latest rumors regarding Kawhi Leonard

– The Spurs re-signing Davis Bertans and Bryn Forbes

– Tony Parker signing in Charlotte and Kyle Anderson signing with Memphis

– Analyzing Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, Chimezie Metu, and Jaron Blossomgame’s play in Summer League

