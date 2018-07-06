In this combined episode, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Spurs on Sixth host John Diaz discuss Kawhi Leonard, free agency, and the Utah Summer League in detail with Project Spurs founder Michael DeLeon.

If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show.

Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpurscast and @SpursOnSixth on Twitter.

Download

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 504/Spurs on Sixth Ep. 3: Kawhi, Free Agency and Utah Summer League