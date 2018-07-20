Project Spurs illustration/San Antonio Express News

Friday the San Antonio Spurs officially re-signed Bryn Forbes. Per team policy, the terms of the deal weren’t announced.

The initial report stated Forbes would be signing a two year deal with the Spurs, though no salary information was provided.

Last season in 80 games, he averaged 6.9 points per game and made 39% of his 2.9 three point attempts.

With Forbes now signed, the Spurs have all 15 roster slots filled. The team is still awaiting an announcement from Manu Ginobili on whether he’ll continue playing next season or decide to retire.

The Spurs can open an additional roster spot if Brandon Paul is waived before August 1.