The San Antonio Spurs announced their 2018 preseason schedule, which begins on Sunday, September 30.

The five-game slate starts with three home games, before finishing on the road, and includes teams like the Houston Rockets, who reportedly are in the sweepstakes for Carmelo Anthony.

The Spurs will tip off the 2018 preseason campaign at home, hosting the Miami Heat at the AT&T Center on Sunday, Sept. 30. Contests against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Oct. 5 and the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Oct. 7 will round out the home slate. The Silver and Black will then travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion before closing out the preseason at the Orlando Magic on Friday, Oct. 12.

All preseason games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening calling the action. Home games will also be broadcast in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM with Paul Castro.

The preseason will be the first time Spurs fans will see the team without longtime guard Tony Parker, and if Kawhi Leonard is moved prior to then, it will be a glimpse at quite a different team, but will also feature the return of Marco Belinelli, second-year guard Derrick White, and rookie Lonnie Walker IV.

Tickets for home preseason games are on sale currently via Spurs.com.

