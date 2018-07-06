BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 08: Tony Parker (R) of San Antonio is challenged by Reggie Redding of Berlin during the NBA Global Games Tour 2014 match between Alba Berlin and San Antonio Spurs at O2 World on October 8, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

According to reports, point guard Tony Parker has signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. After Parker’s teammate from international play, Nicolas Batum – who also plays for the Hornets – hinted at the signing on Twitter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN officially broke the news and contract details:

Tony Parker has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with Charlotte, league source tells ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018

Until this point, the six-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs. However, that tenure has come to an end. Parker, a 17-year veteran in San Antonio, is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA.

Parker’s contract will carry him through the 2019-20 season. The Hornets are in need of a point guard amidst trade talks of Kemba Walker. Parker fits Charlotte’s system very well.

Over his career, Parker has become one of the best players to ever wear a Spurs uniform. He has been injury-prone, but when fully healthy, Parker will be able to effectively score in Charlotte. However, he may never return to his All-Star form, as his last All-Star appearance was in 2014. NBA fans, and Spurs fans especially, haven’t seen the best version of Parker in years.

This move comes after all of the trade talks of Kawhi Leonard. Shopping Parker to Charlotte gives leeway for the younger Dejounte Murray to start at the point moving forward. Also, this gives Parker a fresh start after playing in the Lone Star State for his entire career up until now.

Moving forward, Parker will provide veteran experience and scoring as the backup point guard for Charlotte. The Hornets will need to rely on Parker to stay healthy in order to get him in full form.

If Parker can remain healthy throughout next season, the Hornets could get their money’s worth in this deal and potentially be a playoff team.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on