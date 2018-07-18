Project Spurs illustration/USA Today Sports

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are ‘engaged in serious talks on a trade centered on Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan,’ according to Charania’s sources.

While no other players aside from DeRozan and Leonard have been mentioned by Charania, this is the first serious report of the Spurs engaging with a team regarding the possibility of trading Leonard.

Since Leonard made his trade request just before the NBA draft took place, most reports have stated that the Spurs have been listening to trade proposals but not seriously engaging with any of the proposals.

Leonard will earn $20 million next season and DeRozan will earn $27.7 million, so, more players would need to be included in the deal to make it work.

The Raptors have intriguing prospects in OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, but, it’s unknown which players might be included in a potential deal and which players San Antonio would include from their side.

As far as future picks go, the Raptors own all their future first and second round picks going forward.

