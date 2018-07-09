Project Spurs illustration/San Antonio Express News

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs have declined to match Kyle Anderson’s offer sheet from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express News was first to report that it was unlikely the Spurs would match.

The Grizzlies offered Anderson a 4-year deal worth $37.2 million on Friday, giving the Spurs 48 hours to match Anderson’s offer sheet. Anderson’s deal also included a 15 percent trade kicker.

With Anderson’s departure, the Spurs have 10 players left on the roster while awaiting the official announcements of the Spurs re-signing Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli’s signing.

San Antonio still has qualifying offers out to Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes and Darrun Hilliard, making them restricted free agents.

The Spurs have until July 13th to rescind any qualifying offers unilaterally.

We will have more coming up on the Spurs updated cap situation moving forward.

