According to David Pick, the San Antonio Spurs are one of five teams who went to watch free agent guard Rodney Stuckey work out in Las Vegas.

Along with the Spurs, the Warriors, Nets, Grizzlies, and Pacers also have interest in Stuckey.

Stuckey, 32, last played in the NBA in March of 2017 for the Pacers before being injured. Last season, he attended several free agent mini-camps with teams but he was never signed to a team.

When he last played in the NBA with the Pacers during the 2016-17 season, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 17.8 minutes per game. He played in 39 games that season.

While Stuckey used to be a 6’5″ combo guard early on in his career, in his last two seasons when he played in the NBA, he moved up to the wing position.

Once the Spurs re-sign Bryn Forbes and sign Marco Belinelli, the roster will be up to 14 players. The Spurs have until August 1 to open another roster spot if they waive Brandon Paul.

Financially, the Spurs have $3.3 million of the bi-annual exception available and $2.7 million of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Considering Stuckey hasn’t played in the NBA in over a year, he might first be offered a camp invite before a guaranteed contract. A team training camp roster can carry up to 20 players during training camp and the preseason, but the roster needs to be trimmed to 15 players and two two-way players before the start of the regular season.

