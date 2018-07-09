According to Kelly Iko of RocketsWire.USAToday.com, the San Antonio Spurs are one of six teams with interest in unrestricted free agent Luc Mbah a Moute, who just completed his 10th NBA season.

While the Rockets do have interest in bringing Mbah a Moute back for another season, the article indicates they’re only offering the veteran minimum and Mbah A Moute is seeking more money and long term security.

Aside from the Spurs and Rockets, the Lakers, Clippers, Wizards, and Sixers all have interest in Mbah a Moute.

Barring trades to open cap space, the most the Spurs can offer Mbah a Moute is a two year deal for $6.9 million with the bi-annual exception, or a four-year deal for $11.6 million with the remaining $2.7 million of their mid-level exception.

Mbah a Moute, 31, played in 61 games with the Rockets last season where he averaged 7.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 25.6 minutes per game.

Last season with the Rockets he attempted 2.8 threes per game and made 36.4% of those attempts.

The article states two teams have already made offers to Mbah a Moute, though it doesn’t specify who those two teams are.

